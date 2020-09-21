Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $665,000 Position in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Sesen Bio worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $1.26 on Monday. Sesen Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

