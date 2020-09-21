Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 602,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of DIRTT Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $3,125,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 million and a P/E ratio of -23.37. DIRTT Environmental has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.49.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. DIRTT Environmental had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

