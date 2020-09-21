Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires 45,600 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Geospace Technologies worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 359.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 258.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

