Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.
Shares of EPAY opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $68,123.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,191,370.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $739,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
