Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Shares of EPAY opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $68,123.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,191,370.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $739,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

