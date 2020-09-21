Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.74. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BORR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Borr Drilling to $0.65 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.65.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 604,119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.