BOMB Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. BOMB has a market cap of $685,263.60 and $63,320.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007155 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,587.36 or 1.01407684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00166947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,379 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

