Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has trended neutral on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Boeing’s ranking:

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $161.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.80. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.04.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.