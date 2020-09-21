Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Trading Down 14.3%

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 56,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 228,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.