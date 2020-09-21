Bitzeny Reaches Market Capitalization of $173,092.40 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $173,092.40 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00415416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002994 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

