Bitcoin Interest (BCI) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $28,594.80 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00509962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00072715 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars.

