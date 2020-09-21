Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.15 million and $288.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000128 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000103 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.