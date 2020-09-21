BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.66.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

