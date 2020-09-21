BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.27). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,372. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

