BidaskClub Upgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to “Sell”

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after acquiring an additional 271,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after acquiring an additional 217,272 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

