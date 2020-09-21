BidaskClub Upgrades United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to “Hold”

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UIHC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $195.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.35 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United Insurance by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 596.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth $87,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

