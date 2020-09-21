BidaskClub Upgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to “Strong-Buy”

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 45,344.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.