BidaskClub Upgrades IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) to “Strong-Buy”

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ PI opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $629.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 2.32.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. IMPINJ’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

