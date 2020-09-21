BidaskClub Upgrades Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Buy

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 61.4% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $733,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.