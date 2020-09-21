BidaskClub Upgrades Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Buy

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.
NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $11.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 61.4% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $733,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.
