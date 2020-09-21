BidaskClub Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $286.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.15.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

