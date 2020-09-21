BidaskClub Downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Sell

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $225.13 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $261.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.
In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,953. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,928,000 after acquiring an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
