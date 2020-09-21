BidaskClub Downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Sell

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $225.13 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $261.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,953. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,928,000 after acquiring an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

