Bezant Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00224659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.01391559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00193415 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

