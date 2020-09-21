BEST (NYSE:BEST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.10

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 3306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

BEST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BEST currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of BEST by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BEST by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEST Inc

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

