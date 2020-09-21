Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Bell Copper Corp (CVE:BCU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Bell Copper shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.16 million and a PE ratio of -31.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Bell Copper Company Profile (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral property interests in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Kabba porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of 13,000 acres located in northwestern Arizona. The company was formerly known as Bell Resources Corporation and changed its name to Bell Copper Corporation in April 2008.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.