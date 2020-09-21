BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMWYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get BAYERISCHE MOTO/S alerts:

Shares of BMWYY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. 39,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.