Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.68. Barclays shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 2,313 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 22.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

