BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.50 ($8.17).

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($148,638.18). Also, insider Roger Carr acquired 40,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £199,891.78 ($261,194.02). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,635 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,375.

Shares of BA traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 528.40 ($6.90). The company had a trading volume of 13,439,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 517.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

