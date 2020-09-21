BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Press coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 635 ($8.30).

BA stock opened at GBX 528.40 ($6.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 518.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Roger Carr acquired 40,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($261,194.02). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($148,638.18). Insiders bought 40,635 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,375 over the last 90 days.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

