BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

