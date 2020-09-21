B. Riley Increases Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $27.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. 19,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $695.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,379,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,599 shares of company stock worth $2,034,794. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 181,513 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

