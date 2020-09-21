B. Riley Increases BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $25.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $18.31. 5,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,379. BlueLinx has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $35.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.29.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.11 million. Research analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 128,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

