Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $334,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

