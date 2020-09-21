Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 0.60. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

