AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 33500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

AXMIN Company Profile (CVE:AXM)

AXMIN Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. The company explores for gold properties. It primarily holds a royalty interest in the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

