Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.66. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 2,905 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Gregory J. Divis bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $101,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 159,102 shares of company stock valued at $994,779. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a market cap of $220.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,767,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,779,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,820,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

