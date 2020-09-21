AutoZone (AZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $23.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,205.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,206.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,084.04.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,268.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

