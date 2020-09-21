Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

