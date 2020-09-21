ATLANT (ATL) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $594.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.58 or 0.04196687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009675 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00056044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00032973 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

