Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Gabelli

Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.70 on Friday. Assertio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Assertio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Assertio Therapeutics by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

