Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Gabelli

Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.70 on Friday. Assertio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About Assertio Therapeutics
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.
