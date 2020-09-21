Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post $15.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the highest is $15.80 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $12.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $66.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.91 million to $66.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.29 million, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $86.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.40%.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

ASPU traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 7,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.16.

In related news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at $252,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

