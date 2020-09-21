Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) vs. Rubicon Technology (OTCMKTS:RBCN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Rubicon Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.97 -$16.04 million N/A N/A Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 5.81 -$1.15 million N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Rubicon Technology -20.18% -2.72% -2.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rubicon Technology beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

