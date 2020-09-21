Arweave (AR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.74 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00027743 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $96.73 million and $1.74 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.56 or 0.04286813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00056362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

