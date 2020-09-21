Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $39.60.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Featured Article: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.