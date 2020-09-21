Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

