ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.04. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 6,860 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 19.4% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,697,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 563.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 440.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,602 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 74.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 501,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $9,688,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

