ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGGZF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.