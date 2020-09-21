Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 91.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 332,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 158,642 shares during the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

