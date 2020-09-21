ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $305.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $354.87.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 503.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 21.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

