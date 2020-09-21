Ankr Market Cap Tops $30.06 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $30.06 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, BitMax, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.56 or 0.04286813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00056362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bithumb, ABCC, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Bittrex, Hotbit, Binance DEX, Huobi Korea, Coinone, KuCoin, Bitinka, CoinExchange, Upbit, Coinsuper, BitMax, Coinall and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.