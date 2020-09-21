Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Anaplan worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anaplan by 171.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 551.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 2.06. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,467 shares of company stock valued at $39,004,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

