Analyzing Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) and (ASBN) (NASDAQ:ASBN)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) and (ASBN) (OTCMKTS:ASBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of (ASBN) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) and (ASBN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 21.97% 7.77% 1.10% (ASBN) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) and (ASBN)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) $80.13 million 2.85 $18.40 million $1.70 12.06 (ASBN) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has higher revenue and earnings than (ASBN).

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. (ASBN) pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) and (ASBN), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 0 2 0 0 2.00 (ASBN) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) currently has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) is more favorable than (ASBN).

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) beats (ASBN) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 13, 2019, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

(ASBN) Company Profile

ASB FINANCIAL CORP-OH is a unitary savings and loan holding company which owns all of the issued and outstanding common shares of American Savings Bank. American is principally engaged in the business of originating real estate loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residential real estate. American also makes loans secured by multifamily real estate (over four units) and nonresidential real estate and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

